Emma Stone recalls awkward encounter between her mom & Angelina Jolie

The 'Poor Things' star recalled an encounter between her mom, Krista Stone, and the 'Maria' star at 2011 Golden Globe

Emma Stone left fans laughing as she recalled a hilarious yet cringe worthy encounter when her mother unknowingly asked Angelina Jolie if she “had any kids.”

While conversing at a segment of Vogue’s Life in Looks video series, the Poor Things recalled an encounter between her mom, Krista Stone, and Jolie, a mother of six children, at the the 2011 Golden Globe award show.

“That was a really, really fun night because I brought my mom, and we sat next to Angelina Jolie, and she asked Angelina Jolie if she had any kids,” Emma explained of the moment from 14 years ago.

Notably, Jolie gave a positive response as she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt share six kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

“The Golden Globes is sort of these big round tables, and it feels like you’re just constantly running into all these people that you only see on TV or in movies,” Emma continued of her recollection of the event.

She went on to say, “Everybody is shorter than you think they are — except for Conan O’Brien.”

To note, back in 2011, both Emma and Jolie, now 50, were contenders for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, with Emma recognized for her breakout role as Olive Penderghast in Easy A and Jolie nominated for her turn as Elise Ward in The Tourist.

