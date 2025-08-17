Sydney Sweeney's 'Americana' takes heat after controversial Jeans ad 

Sydney Sweeney has failed to woo the audience after the American Eagle ad, affecting the release of her latest film, Americana.
The controversial campaign – with the play on words "gene" and "jeans" – sparked immense backlash for the Euphoria actress and the clothing retailer, with some critics calling it out for promoting racism and eugenics.
Sydney's new film Americana, starring Halsey and Paul Walter Hauser, premiered at South by Southwest in 2023 but only hit theatres nationwide on Friday.
Despite the star-studded cast and buzz due to the festival, the crime drama only managed to score 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with some disheartening reviews.
Written and directed by Tony Tost, the film follows a group of outsiders whose lives violently collide after a rare Lakota ghost shirt surfaced on the black market in a small South Dakota town.
Prior to the release, Sydney promoted American, as she shared some snaps from the filming set on Instagram, with the caption, "a few years ago I filmed this little movie with some friends and now you get to meet penny jo."
The Immaculate star's next project, Christy, a biopic about professional boxer Christy Martin, will debut on September 5 at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The drama does not have a distributor yet, and how quickly it gets one may depend on how potential buyers feel it might be received by audiences with the Emmy nominee in the lead.
Sydney Sweeney's star power will undergo another test when the psychological thriller, The Housemaid, opens in theatres on December 25.