Sarah Ferguson 'furious' over title loss as she makes key social media changes

Fergie has updated her X handle following losing her 'Duchess of York' title amid recent alleged Epstein links

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Sarah Ferguson will not be allowed to go by her title, the Duchess of York, and she is not happy.

Following the leaked 2011 email, where she called Jeffrey Epstein her "supreme friend", which resulted in her being dropped by multiple charities, Sarah is "livid" about losing her title.

As reported by ShuterScoop, a source shared, "She's furious. That title was her identity. Losing it feels like a death."

Another source said, "Sarah would leave if she could afford to. She's stuck. Royal Lodge belongs to Andrew, not her. Without him, she’d have no home or lifestyle."

The news of her reaction came after Prince Andrew made headlines by sharing that he is giving up his titles after "discussion with The King" on Friday, October 17.

Following the announcement, Sarah removed her title from her social media handle.

Fergie's X handle has been changed from "@SarahTheDuchess" to "@sarahMFergie15".

Moreover, a tipster has also revealed that Sarah is privately planning to "escape" from the whole ordeal amid the Epstein drama.

Queen Elizabeth honoured Andrew with the title of the Duke of York when he tied the knot with Sarah in 1986, making her the Duchess of York.

The pair announced their separation in March 1992 and officially divorced four years later; however, Fergie continued to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor with their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Prince Andrew's announcement that he will no longer use his royal titles came amid renewed criticism regarding his and Fergie's connections to Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

