Prince William makes unexpected stop at popular TV studio in rare visit

Prince William stepped into the sci-fi world of Doctor Who in a surprise visit.
On Sunday, October 5, the Prince of Wales took to his and Kate Middleton’s joint Instagram account to share about his rare visit to the studio of the popular BBC science-fiction TV series.
During his trip to Bad Wolf Studios in Cardiff, the future King walked through the iconic doors of Doctor Who’s famous blue police box time machine.
While touring the Welsh television facility behind the hit BBC series, William explored the Tardis control room.
In a video he shared in his Instagram post, the father of three was seen standing in the white light of the Tardis set, looking at the controls and speaking to the crew.
“Lights, camera, action!” he captioned, adding, “Ahead of sharing a special message at the @baftacymru Awards this evening, it was a pleasure to spend time at Bad Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff.”
He continued, “From period pieces to all of time and space, both the BAFTA bursary and Bad Wolf Studios are actively inspiring future generations of creative talent.”
Notably, Prince William’s off-diary visit happened last month, which was kept a secret until now, with Kensington Palace releasing video of him touring the Doctor Who set.
Created by Sydney Newman, C.E. Webber, and Donald Wilson, Doctor Who is a British science-fiction television series broadcast by the BBC since 1963.
The show focuses on a time-travelling alien called the Doctor, who travels in a ship called the Tardis and explored space and time, fights villains, help people, and often saves the universe, usually with companions who travel along.