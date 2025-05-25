Khloé Kardashian celebrates Kim's latest milestone with touching tribute

Khloé Kardashian hyped her eldest sister, Kim Kardashian, over her latest milestone with a heartfelt tribute.
The Good American founder took to her Instagram handle to share several photos from the SKIMS founder’s graduation ceremony in California.
Khloé penned a heartwarming caption to express her excitement to her eldest sibling over her new achievement, stating, "What like it’s hard?!"
"Congratulations my baby Keeks!!! My sister is done with her law program!! I am so beyond proud of you. Your level of discipline and ambition is truly motivating. You have a level of drive that feels almost unbelievable—and undeniably powerful," the reality TV star added.
She continued, "Thank you for inspiring me boo. The Law Office Study Program (LOSP) in California, where aspiring lawyers study under an attorney or judge instead of attending law school, is often considered just as rigorous or potentially more difficult than traditional law school."
"While the time commitment is similar, the LOSP lacks the structured curriculum, peer support, and dedicated teaching found in law school. You better work @kimkardashian," she concluded.
Kim Kardashian announces completion of her law program:
For those unaware, Kim Kardashian announced earlier this week that she had completed her law program after six years of legal studies.
According to Vogue, the mom-of-four began her legal studies in 2019 at California School of Law.