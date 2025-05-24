Selena Gomez hypes up Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande after supporting Hailey

Selena Gomez never leaves a moment to hype up her girls!
The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share heartfelt messages of support for close friends Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.
Selena first reposted a video of herself warmly embracing the Wicked actress at the Santa Barbara Film Festival in February.
“I’m reminded that women can always be supportive of each other,” the 32-year-old wrote over the heartwarming video, adding, “I love you Ari.”
An hour later, the Who Says singer shared a clip of Swift’s emotional acceptance speech at the 2021 Brit Awards, with her hit single Cardigan playing in the background.
“There might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you. You have to let it fuel you,” the Lover crooner said in the clip.
Selena simply dropped two raised hands emoji along the video, echoing the sentiment of her decades-long pal.
These messages for her friends came just two days after Selena subtly showed support for her rumored rival Hailey Bieber.
Selena’s support for Hailey Bieber
Selena Gomez, subtly showed support for Hailey Bieber by liking an Instagram post announcing that Rhode Beauty’s skincare line will be heading to Sephora.
Hailey tied the knot with Justin Bieber in 2018 after his split from Selena earlier that year.