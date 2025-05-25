Sports

Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title

Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz to join elite tennis club with Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025
Novak Djokovic became just the third man in the Open era to win 100 ATP singles titles on Saturday, defeating Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-2) in the final of the Geneva Open.

The 24-time grand slam winner joins Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer as the only men to have achieved the feat.

“I want to thank my wife and my kids for coming for three days only on the school break, cutting the school for one day, just to be with me,” Djokovic said in his on court interview.

“My team, the only thing I can say is thank you for being with me in the good times but also in the bad times. Today was very challenging to stay with me on the court because I was going off at you quite a lot … so I want to thank you for staying here and earning with me this victory number 100.”

Since claiming his 99th title when he won the gold medal in the men’s singles at the 2024 Olympics in Paris eight months ago, Djokovic has endured a difficult run of form. He has particularly struggled on clay, recently exiting the Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open in his first match of each tournament.

