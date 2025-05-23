Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo plans to play another 10 years after revealing his biological age?

Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to become the first player in the football history to score 1,000 goals in his career

  • May 23, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo, even at 40 still shows no signs of slowing down!

He is not only one of the world's top footballers but has also achieved many records through his exceptional skills that no other footballer had earned before.

Ronaldo, who recently scored the 935th goal of his career, is aiming to become the first player in the football history to score 1,000 goals in his career.

CR7, while speaking on the Whoop podcast, talked about his age where he revealed that his biological age is 28.9 years, even though his actual age is 40.

As per the scientific tests conducted by Whoop, a technology company that makes fitness and health monitoring devices, Ronaldo's body functions like that of someone who is 28.9 years old.

“I don’t believe it’s so good: my age is 28.9 years. That means I’m going to be playing football for another 10 years," the Portuguese star said.

He also shares details about his daily routine that help him stay fit and healthy.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner walks about 17,000 steps every day and sleeps more than 7 hours each night and usually goes to bed around 11 PM and wakes up between 8:30 and 8:45.

He believes sleep is the most important tool for recovery and overall health.

Ronaldo shared, “When you are younger you think you are unbreakable. By age, the football demands physically a lot on the body. You have to managed that. You have to be smart, do things differently. I have learned from time and with my experience, and adjust year by year.”

Ronaldo could seek new challenges this summer:

Ronaldo is likely to extend his record-breaking contract with Al-Nassr, however, recent rumours suggest that he might explore new opportunities once he becomes a free agent this summer.

