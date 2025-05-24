GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?

GTA 6 trailer 2 has sparked highly-anticipating rumors in the gaming community.
The delayed launch of GTA 6 temporarily disheartened the gamers, but soon the trailer 2 analysis and new rumors about the game fueled the hype.
GTA 6 Instagram leak
According to a new GTA 6 leak, a Spanish actor “Oscar Jaenadahas” is expected to be a part of the highly-demanded game.
A storm of rumors among the Grand Theft Auto fraternity after posting an Instagram story in which Oscar Jaenadahas is seen with a shirt bearing the image of Raul Bautista, a newly discovered character from GTA 6.
Notably, Rockstar Games has shared tons of information about the actors and actresses of the game, and leakers have worked out who’s playing what role in the game.
Raul Bautista’s official Rockstar character bio reads: “Experience counts. Confidence, charm and cunning – Raul's a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards. A professional adapts. Raul's recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.”
GTA 6 cast leak
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), @GTAVI_Countdown shared that Rockstar would do something about it if a cast member would so openly leak their participation.
“Oscar Jaenada has seemingly teased his role in GTA 6 as Raul Bautista after posting an Instagram story of himself wearing a shirt that features the new character.”
It is worth noting that Rockstar Games has yet to make any official announcement about casting in the GTA 6.