GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?

Rockstar Games has shared tons of information about actors and actresses of upcoming GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer 2 has sparked highly-anticipating rumors in the gaming community.

The delayed launch of GTA 6 temporarily disheartened the gamers, but soon the trailer 2 analysis and new rumors about the game fueled the hype.

GTA 6 Instagram leak

According to a new GTA 6 leak, a Spanish actor “Oscar Jaenadahas” is expected to be a part of the highly-demanded game.

A storm of rumors among the Grand Theft Auto fraternity after posting an Instagram story in which Oscar Jaenadahas is seen with a shirt bearing the image of Raul Bautista, a newly discovered character from GTA 6.

Notably, Rockstar Games has shared tons of information about the actors and actresses of the game, and leakers have worked out who’s playing what role in the game.

Raul Bautista’s official Rockstar character bio reads: “Experience counts. Confidence, charm and cunning – Raul's a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards. A professional adapts. Raul's recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table.”

GTA 6 cast leak

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), @GTAVI_Countdown shared that Rockstar would do something about it if a cast member would so openly leak their participation.

“Oscar Jaenada has seemingly teased his role in GTA 6 as Raul Bautista after posting an Instagram story of himself wearing a shirt that features the new character.”

It is worth noting that Rockstar Games has yet to make any official announcement about casting in the GTA 6.

Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open
Carlos Moya believes the era of the ‘Big Three’ cannot be repeated again in tennis
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know
Switch 2 has new Pro Controller, which comes with everything you would expect based on refreshed Joy-Con 2
Hamilton calls Monaco circuit 'coolest track' after Ferrari’s strong start
Lewis Hamilton finishes third during Friday’s practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix
Meet world’s richest wrestler who leaves The Rock and John Cena behind
With a net worth of $3.2 billion, this wrestler is far richer than any other wrestler
Cristiano Ronaldo plans to play another 10 years after revealing his biological age?
Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to become the first player in the football history to score 1,000 goals in his career
Lando Norris makes shocking admission about Monaco ahead of Grand Prix
British racer Lando Norris has become a permanent resident of Monaco and is planning to reside in the micro-state
Cameron Brink poses in style for new sports fashion magazine
WNBA star Cameron Brink is known for keeping up a stylish appearance on and off the basketball court
Novak Djokovic marks 38th birthday with extra celebrations
Novak Djokovic has advanced to the Geneva Open semi-finals after a thrilling match against Matteo Arnaldi
French Open 2025: Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic eye strong starts in opening round
The French Open tournament is scheduled to take place from May 25 to June 8
Boxer Georgia O’Connor passes away at 25, weeks after announcing marriage
Georgia O’Connor fought three fights in her professional boxing career and remained undefeated
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 set to launch on PS5 with new features
Additional features will also be launched to Xbox Series S/X and PC versions of game
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note after striking 935th career goal
Ronaldo nets a last-minute goal to lead Al Nassr to victory over Al Khaleej in Saudi Pro League