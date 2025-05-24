PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed

PUBG Mobile players are set to receive a new update with version 3.9 anticipated to launch soon.
The current 3.8 update has been live since May 2025, and the next major upgrade is rumoured to launch globally by July 2025.
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update release timeline
According to multiple sources, the beta version of the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update is likely to become available around June 2025.
This follows the usual pattern where beta servers open about a month before the global release.
Players interested in previewing PUBG 3.9 new features and reporting bugs can access the beta APK through official PUBG Mobile platforms or trusted third-party sites.
Fresh weapons and gameplay enhancements
The PUBG Mobile summer update is anticipated to bring a new “Summer Update” theme, adding fresh content and gameplay variations.
Early leaks suggested inclusion of a futuristic aesthetic and new weapons, along with adjustments to existing firearms through buffs and nerfs.
PUBG quality of life improvements are also expected to improve the overall player experience.
Developers use the phased rollout to collect valuable feedback from the player base before a full-scale release.
The company has yet to make any official announcement about the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update.