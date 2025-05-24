Sports

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed

PUBG quality of life improvements are expected to improve overall player experience

PUBG Mobile players are set to receive a new update with version 3.9 anticipated to launch soon.

The current 3.8 update has been live since May 2025, and the next major upgrade is rumoured to launch globally by July 2025.

PUBG Mobile 3.9 update release timeline

According to multiple sources, the beta version of the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update is likely to become available around June 2025.

This follows the usual pattern where beta servers open about a month before the global release.

Players interested in previewing PUBG 3.9 new features and reporting bugs can access the beta APK through official PUBG Mobile platforms or trusted third-party sites.

Fresh weapons and gameplay enhancements

The PUBG Mobile summer update is anticipated to bring a new “Summer Update” theme, adding fresh content and gameplay variations.

Early leaks suggested inclusion of a futuristic aesthetic and new weapons, along with adjustments to existing firearms through buffs and nerfs.

PUBG quality of life improvements are also expected to improve the overall player experience.

Developers use the phased rollout to collect valuable feedback from the player base before a full-scale release.

The company has yet to make any official announcement about the PUBG Mobile 3.9 update.

David Beckham, Gary Neville earnings as players reveal as Class of 92’ reunites
David Beckham, Gary Neville earnings as players reveal as Class of 92’ reunites
Gary Neville and David Beckham, in a major move, finalise a deal to take over Salford City
Salah matches Ronaldo’s feat by winning Premier League Player of Season award
Salah matches Ronaldo’s feat by winning Premier League Player of Season award
Salah ended Manchester City’s streak of players winning the award for the last four consecutive seasons
GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?
GTA 6 rumors: Is Oscar Jaenada playing Raul Bautista?
Rockstar Games has shared tons of information about actors and actresses of upcoming GTA 6
Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open
Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal coach ahead of French Open
Carlos Moya believes the era of the ‘Big Three’ cannot be repeated again in tennis
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order: All you need to know
Switch 2 has new Pro Controller, which comes with everything you would expect based on refreshed Joy-Con 2
Hamilton calls Monaco circuit 'coolest track' after Ferrari’s strong start
Hamilton calls Monaco circuit 'coolest track' after Ferrari’s strong start
Lewis Hamilton finishes third during Friday’s practice session ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix
Meet world’s richest wrestler who leaves The Rock and John Cena behind
Meet world’s richest wrestler who leaves The Rock and John Cena behind
With a net worth of $3.2 billion, this wrestler is far richer than any other wrestler
Cristiano Ronaldo plans to play another 10 years after revealing his biological age?
Cristiano Ronaldo plans to play another 10 years after revealing his biological age?
Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to become the first player in the football history to score 1,000 goals in his career
Lando Norris makes shocking admission about Monaco ahead of Grand Prix
Lando Norris makes shocking admission about Monaco ahead of Grand Prix
British racer Lando Norris has become a permanent resident of Monaco and is planning to reside in the micro-state
Cameron Brink poses in style for new sports fashion magazine
Cameron Brink poses in style for new sports fashion magazine
WNBA star Cameron Brink is known for keeping up a stylish appearance on and off the basketball court
Novak Djokovic marks 38th birthday with extra celebrations
Novak Djokovic marks 38th birthday with extra celebrations
Novak Djokovic has advanced to the Geneva Open semi-finals after a thrilling match against Matteo Arnaldi
French Open 2025: Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic eye strong starts in opening round
French Open 2025: Sinner, Alcaraz, Djokovic eye strong starts in opening round
The French Open tournament is scheduled to take place from May 25 to June 8