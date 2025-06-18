King Felipe, Queen Letizia keep royal momentum with hectic schedule

King Felipe and Queen Letizia carried out a number of activities in a single day, proving they’re hard working royals.
The Spanish monarch and Queen visited the municipality of Burela (Lugo), a town with a strong fishing tradition dating back to the 16th century through whaling, on Tuesday, June 17.
During their visit, the royal couple learned about the livelihood of the Lugo's Mariña residents. They also got to learn about the key role of women in the fishing industry.
Felipe and Letizia then visited the "Reina del Carmen" tuna fishing museum boat at the old dock, where they attended a fish unloading ceremony and took part in the auction at the market.
As per the Royal Family website, “Fresh fish sold at the market in this municipality represents 15.2% of the Autonomous Community's turnover, and hake sales specifically account for more than 60% of the Burela market's turnover.”
The Palace further shared, “Fishing in Galicia is much more than an economic activity; it is a fundamental pillar of its culture and gastronomy, being an important source of income, employment and food.”
Finally, His Majesty and Her Majesty greeted the municipal corporation at the headquarters of the Burela City Council and congratulated the women's team "CD Burela FS", champions of the 2025 Women's Futsal Cup of SM the Queen.
King Felipe recently celebrates 10 years as Spain's head of state:
Earlier this month, King Felipe VI celebrated 10 years as Spain's head of state after succeeding his father King Juan Carlos I.
This visit of the monarch to Burela is part of the set of activities programmed for the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Proclamation of His Majesty.