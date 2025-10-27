Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton set firm boundary as Andrew's drama deepens

Prince Andrew announced giving up his Duke of York title in October this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly drawn a line to protect the future monarchy amid Prince Andrew's scathing Royal drama.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have quietly adopted a "zero tolerance" approach to safeguard their sovereignty when needed.

According to the British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, who spoke with Fox Digital, after Prince Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed, William and Kate have not stepped back to express their concerns to save the throne and its legacy in any way.

"Prince William, in particular, is not satisfied with how the Prince Andrew situation has been handled at the moment. He is looking into the future with a solution-focused lens," the Royal expert shared.

She further noted that the next heir to the British throne has warned King Charles III multiple times about Andrew, as he can "see" the ruptured image of monarchy in the near future.

"Prince William and the whole royal family are fully supportive of King Charles taking a stronger stance against his brother," Chard told the outlet.

This update comes a few hours after a report claimed that Prince Andrew had refused to relocate to Adelaide Cottage from his current residence, Royal Lodge.

After his refusal, it is reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be shifted to the Cottage in place of the former Duke of York.

On October 17, Andrew announced he was relinquishing his Duke of York title and other honors after renewed scrutiny over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After his bombshell decision, he has been facing strict scrutiny from the Royal Family. 

