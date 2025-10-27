Queen Rania brings fairytale glam to Council of Nation event

Queen Rania brought a touch of fairytale glamour to her latest royal engagement.
The Queen of Jordan turned heads as she opened the second regular session of the Council of the Nation in a stunning Cinderella-inspired gown that perfectly blended elegance with modern sophistication.
Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, Queen Rania shared the exclusive glimpses from the second regular session of the Council of the Nation, where King Abdullah II has delivered a powerful speech, in the presence of Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein.
For the meaningful event, the Queen served looks in a powder blue dress complete with an elegant tie neck and a light, floaty skirt.
The monarch's wife accessorised her look with periwinkle pumps and silver hoop earrings, not to mention a tan belt and a matching leather handbag.
Her caramel-highlighted hair cascaded in loose waves, pinned partly back, while her makeup look was fresh and radiant — complete with a touch of shimmer on the eyes and a pink lip tint.
She dropped the glimpses with a caption, noting, “From the opening of the second regular session of the Council of the Nation... May God protect you our master.”
In pictures posted to her official Instagram account, the royal could be seen sitting next to her daughter-in-law, Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein.