King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans

King Charles set to make history by attending the UK's first national memorial for excluded veterans.
As per Hello!, the British monarch will meet veterans who were affected by the military's former ban on serving during his upcoming outing on Monday, October 27.
His Majesty will also lay flowers at the site of the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire during the unveiling of a new public memorial.
As per Military charity Fighting with Pride, these sculpture represents a "powerful step forward in recognising and honouring the service and sacrifice" of the community.
Charles, as head of the armed forces, will dedicate the memorial to all excluded veterans who have served and continue to serve in the military.
The memorial was funded by a £350,000 grant from the Ministry of Defence's Office for Veterans’ Affairs and was designed by the artistic collective Abraxas Academy.
After unveiling the sculpture, Charles is set to hear speeches from serving personnel and an address from Ed Hall, chairman of Fighting With Pride.
He will also meet vulnerable veterans, including those impacted by the discrimination, following the ceremony in Alrewas.
On the personal front, King Charles is set to mark his 47th birthday on November 14.