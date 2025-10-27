Royal

King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans

King Charles to attend landmark ceremony honoring veterans once silenced by service ban

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans
King Charles to pay tribute at historic memorial for excluded veterans

King Charles set to make history by attending the UK's first national memorial for excluded veterans.

As per Hello!, the British monarch will meet veterans who were affected by the military's former ban on serving during his upcoming outing on Monday, October 27.

His Majesty will also lay flowers at the site of the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire during the unveiling of a new public memorial.

As per Military charity Fighting with Pride, these sculpture represents a "powerful step forward in recognising and honouring the service and sacrifice" of the community.

Charles, as head of the armed forces, will dedicate the memorial to all excluded veterans who have served and continue to serve in the military.

The memorial was funded by a £350,000 grant from the Ministry of Defence's Office for Veterans’ Affairs and was designed by the artistic collective Abraxas Academy.

After unveiling the sculpture, Charles is set to hear speeches from serving personnel and an address from Ed Hall, chairman of Fighting With Pride.

He will also meet vulnerable veterans, including those impacted by the discrimination, following the ceremony in Alrewas.

On the personal front, King Charles is set to mark his 47th birthday on November 14.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Queen Mathilde delivers emotional speech at global event in Rome

Queen Mathilde delivers emotional speech at global event in Rome
Queen Mathilde exudes elegance and timeless beauty at Daring Peace forum in Rome

Queen Rania brings fairytale glam to Council of Nation event

Queen Rania brings fairytale glam to Council of Nation event
The Queen of Jordan turned heads as made an appearance at the second regular session of the Council of the Nation

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ as Victoria Beckham ‘overshadows’ her with strategic move

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ as Victoria Beckham ‘overshadows’ her with strategic move
Victoria Beckham’s 'success' steals spotlight from Meghan Markle's Netflix projects

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to leave Royal Lodge on one bold condition

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to leave Royal Lodge on one bold condition
The disgraced royal and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave Royal Lodge amid mounting pressure

King Frederik, Queen Mary to make history with Royal Couple's Awards 2025

King Frederik, Queen Mary to make history with Royal Couple's Awards 2025
Queen Mary and King Frederik set to present the Royal Couple's Awards 'for the first time'

Prince William shares update after finding common ground with Charles, Harry

Prince William shares update after finding common ground with Charles, Harry
The Prince of Wales united with Prince Harry and King Charles over social cause

Prince Harry's rare talent revealed in exciting new video shared by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's rare talent revealed in exciting new video shared by Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle offers a peek into Prince Harry's amazing talent just days before Halloween

Zara Tindall makes first public appearance with daughter Mia amid Mike Tindall crisis

Zara Tindall makes first public appearance with daughter Mia amid Mike Tindall crisis
Princess Anne's daughter stepped out with her eldest daughter, Mia, amid family crisis buzz

Meghan Markle drops Archie, Lilibet’s video picking pumpkin with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle drops Archie, Lilibet’s video picking pumpkin with Prince Harry
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for 'pumpkin picking' ahead of Halloween

Meghan Markle announces launch time of her upcoming secret project

Meghan Markle announces launch time of her upcoming secret project
The Duchess of Sussex shares major hint about her mysterious new As Ever project

Prince Hussein of Jordan recalls King Abdullah's bold speech from key event

Prince Hussein of Jordan recalls King Abdullah's bold speech from key event
King Abdullah delivered powerful speech at the opening ceremony of the second session of the 20th Council of the Nation

King Charles, Prince William find common ground with Harry after reunion

King Charles, Prince William find common ground with Harry after reunion
Prince Harry, Princess Kate, King Charles raise their concerns about digital technology's impact on society