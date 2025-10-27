Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ as Victoria Beckham ‘overshadows’ her with strategic move

Meghan Markle’s “jealousy” has reportedly been “fueled” as Victoria Beckham’s Netflix docu-series made headlines in the last couple of weeks, “overshadowing” duchess’ projects.
A report from Radar Online claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was “shaken” by the situation, noting that Victoria had successfully transitioned from celebrity to “business figure”, which was what Prince Harry’s wife had been striving for.
The tabloids also shared that Meghan's efforts had been “overshadowed” by Victoria's documentary, and it was clear that it had caused her some pain.
A source noted, "Victoria's documentary is being hailed as sophisticated, authentic, and beautifully produced. Netflix views her as a true success story, a celebrity who's evolved effortlessly into a respected designer and businesswoman."
The insider added, “Meghan's still trying to find her footing, and that contrast is what's fueling her jealousy. Victoria's built her empire slowly and strategically, while Meghan's moves feel more impulsive. Seeing Victoria celebrated for exactly what she wanted to achieve has really struck a nerve."
Meghan Markle is currently working on a new documentary titled Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, in collaboration with Netflix and Archewell Productions.