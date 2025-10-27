Royal

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to leave Royal Lodge on one bold condition

The disgraced royal and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave Royal Lodge amid mounting pressure

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have reportedly agreed to vacate the Royal Lodge after months of tension with King Charles — but with one condition.

As per The Sun, the disgraced royal and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave Royal Lodge amid mounting pressure but they want two homes in return.

A source revealed that Andrew has demanded Harry and Meghan’s ex Windsor pad Frogmore Cottage in exit talks with the royal family.

A friend of the pair said: “No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet.”

The source added, “The friend added: “Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands.”

“He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up,” their close pal mentioned, adding, “If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage.”

“Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage,” the insider noted, adding, “Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced and seen like they are still a married couple”

A friend said the pair’s decision to part ways showed the strain they’d been under and suggested it was a fresh start for both.

The source stated, “Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner so they will see each other whenever they want.”

They addend, “Both have space for their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice and their families to visit.”

To note, Andrew initially got an offer to live in Frogmore in January 2023 when Harry and Meghan were evicted but turned it down as he refused to leave Royal Lodge.

The update comes amid renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew, as King Charles reportedly urged him to vacate the Royal Lodge following his loss of remaining titles over new Epstein-linked revelations.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

King Frederik, Queen Mary to make history with Royal Couple's Awards 2025

King Frederik, Queen Mary to make history with Royal Couple's Awards 2025
Queen Mary and King Frederik set to present the Royal Couple's Awards 'for the first time'

Prince William shares update after finding common ground with Charles, Harry

Prince William shares update after finding common ground with Charles, Harry
The Prince of Wales united with Prince Harry and King Charles over social cause

Prince Harry's rare talent revealed in exciting new video shared by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's rare talent revealed in exciting new video shared by Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle offers a peek into Prince Harry's amazing talent just days before Halloween

Zara Tindall makes first public appearance with daughter Mia amid Mike Tindall crisis

Zara Tindall makes first public appearance with daughter Mia amid Mike Tindall crisis
Princess Anne's daughter stepped out with her eldest daughter, Mia, amid family crisis buzz

Meghan Markle drops Archie, Lilibet’s video picking pumpkin with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle drops Archie, Lilibet’s video picking pumpkin with Prince Harry
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for 'pumpkin picking' ahead of Halloween

Meghan Markle announces launch time of her upcoming secret project

Meghan Markle announces launch time of her upcoming secret project
The Duchess of Sussex shares major hint about her mysterious new As Ever project

Prince Hussein of Jordan recalls King Abdullah's bold speech from key event

Prince Hussein of Jordan recalls King Abdullah's bold speech from key event
King Abdullah delivered powerful speech at the opening ceremony of the second session of the 20th Council of the Nation

King Charles, Prince William find common ground with Harry after reunion

King Charles, Prince William find common ground with Harry after reunion
Prince Harry, Princess Kate, King Charles raise their concerns about digital technology's impact on society

Royal Hashemite Court drops King's speech at 2nd session of 20th parliament

Royal Hashemite Court drops King's speech at 2nd session of 20th parliament
His Majesty inaugurates the second ordinary session of the 20th Council of Parliament

Princess Kate’s unexpected wellness move shocks royal fans

Princess Kate’s unexpected wellness move shocks royal fans
Kate Middleton tries surprising new wellness practice that helps her to 'slow down' during hectic routine

Prince William set to move into Adelaide Cottage in wake of Andrew's fallout

Prince William set to move into Adelaide Cottage in wake of Andrew's fallout
The Prince and Princess of Wales face new challenge amid Prince Andrew scandal

Prince Albert II leads recognition ride for La Vuelta 26 route in Monaco

Prince Albert II leads recognition ride for La Vuelta 26 route in Monaco
Prince Albert was joined by La Vuelta General Manager Javier Guillén, ambassador Nicolas Roche, and several professional cyclists