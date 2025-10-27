Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson to leave Royal Lodge on one bold condition

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have reportedly agreed to vacate the Royal Lodge after months of tension with King Charles — but with one condition.
As per The Sun, the disgraced royal and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave Royal Lodge amid mounting pressure but they want two homes in return.
A source revealed that Andrew has demanded Harry and Meghan’s ex Windsor pad Frogmore Cottage in exit talks with the royal family.
A friend of the pair said: “No one is really sure how it’s going to go down at the Palace yet.”
The source added, “The friend added: “Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands.”
“He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up,” their close pal mentioned, adding, “If he must go then he has asked for Frogmore Cottage.”
“Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage,” the insider noted, adding, “Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced and seen like they are still a married couple”
A friend said the pair’s decision to part ways showed the strain they’d been under and suggested it was a fresh start for both.
The source stated, “Frogmore Cottage is too small for both and Adelaide Cottage is around the corner so they will see each other whenever they want.”
They addend, “Both have space for their daughters Eugenie and Beatrice and their families to visit.”
To note, Andrew initially got an offer to live in Frogmore in January 2023 when Harry and Meghan were evicted but turned it down as he refused to leave Royal Lodge.
The update comes amid renewed scrutiny of Prince Andrew, as King Charles reportedly urged him to vacate the Royal Lodge following his loss of remaining titles over new Epstein-linked revelations.