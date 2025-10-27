Queen Mathilde delivers emotional speech at global event in Rome

Queen Mathilde highlighted the importance of dialogue and solidarity between peoples during her touching speech at the Daring Peace forum.
On Sunday, October 26, Her Majesty attended the opening assembly of the global event held in Rome.
In her emotional monologue, Mathilde said, "We gather to be guardians of history, bound by the sacred duty to preserve peace. Peace is not a passive gift but a covenant between peoples and generations. Let's give young people tools to build a world with fairness and compassion.”
She added, “Let's listen to the wisdom of women, a silent force behind every fight against injustice. The inclusion of women is an essential condition for the future of our society."
As per Royal Family, “The initiative of the Sant'Egidio Community brings together this international community of people from religion, culture, solidarity and politics to explore new paths towards greater understanding, solidarity and peace.”
Royal fans applauded the royal's dedication, work ethic, and attendance at the key event, calling her a hardworking queen.
A fan commented, "We have hardworking sovereigns, after all. They never stop, especially the Queen!"
For the Daring Peace forum, Queen Mathilde looked graceful in her Christian Dior dress, paired with Christian Dior pumps and her Rolex watch.