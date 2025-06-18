Sabrina Carpenter may ‘piss off’ fans with future concert plans

  by Web Desk
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about changing her future concert plans, which might “piss off” fans.

The Please Please Please crooner revealed she attended Silk Sonic show in Vegas, where she was required to lock her phone.

During a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Sabrina revealed that she's planning to ban phones at her future concerts.

She said, “This will honestly piss off my fans, but absolutely. Because I went to see Silk Sonic in Vegas, and they locked my phone. I’ve never had a better experience at a concert. They locked my phone. I’ve never had a better experience at a concert. I genuinely felt like I was back in the Seventies.”

Sabrina added, “Genuinely felt like I was there […] I’ve grown up in the age of people having iPhones at shows. It unfortunately feels super normal to me. I can’t blame people for wanting to have memories.”

The Espresso signer also confessed that she does not wants fans “zooming” in on her face when she’s old.

“But depending on how long I want to be touring, and what age I am, girl, take those phones away,” she explained.

About Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet tour:

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet tour kicked off on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio.

Her mega successful tour is set to conclude in North America on November 23, 2025.

