Royal

Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet enjoy beekeeping in rare video

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and daughter Princess Lilibet match in adorable beekeeper suits

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Meghan Markle gave fans a rare glimpse on how she enjoys her weekend with daughter, Princess Lilibet.

On Sunday, May 25, the Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable video with Lilibet as they walked hand-in-hand through a sunlit field in white beekeeping suits.

The mother-daughter duo walked toward a beehive while the classic tune "Sugar, Sugar" by The Archies played in the background, a sweet nod to the eldest child.

At one point, the three-year-old princess turned to look at her mother, giving fans a quick and quite rare glimpse of her adorable face.

Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet enjoy beekeeping in rare video

Following the sweet moment, Meghan bends down, gently patting Lilibet's back with affection and understanding.

The young princess completed her adventurous costume with a pair of rainbow boots, providing a cute charm to the whole outfit.

The activity came just day after Meghan and Prince Harry marked their seventh anniversary and shared a mood board of several candid clicks of family including their two children; Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Royal Family and beekeeping

Meghan love for beekeeping is something she shares with other Royal women including Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.

The Princess of Wales keeps bees at her family's country Norfolk home, while Queen Camilla makes her own honey from hives at her country home Ray Mill House.

