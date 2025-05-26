US ice hockey team honours Gaudreau after 1st world title in 92 years

The US finally ended its 92-year wait and won the Ice Hockey World Championship after beating Switzerland in the finals.
According to The Guardian, the United States on Sunday claimed a victory over Switzerland, 1-0, in overtime to win its first-ever men’s ice hockey world championship since 1933.
American professional ice hockey centre Tage Nathaniel Thompson scored the winning goal for the team in overtime from the top of the right circle. It was Team USA’s 40th attempt on goal.
Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei provided the assists for the only goal of the match, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves to shut out Switzerland.
Swayman, in a post on social media, wrote, “We did it; the wait is over. Thanks for sticking along with us. It’s going to be a great summer.”
Heartfelt tribute to Johnny Gaudreau
The US team paid a heartfelt tribute to their beloved player Johnny Gaudreau, who lost his life after a car hit him and his brother while riding their bikes in New Jersey in August 2024.
The players, along with the world championship trophy, held Gaudreau's #13 jersey to honour him and remember him during the historic moment for the team.
Gaudreau had been a big part of the hockey team and helped the national team in winning gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship and bronze at the Worlds.
Although America won the Olympic tournament in 1960 and the Miracle on Ice at the 1980 Games, it did not succeed in winning any world title.