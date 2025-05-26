King Frederik rings in 57nd birthday with new royal portrait

King Frederik celebrated 57nd birthday by releasing a official royal portrait.
The Danish monarch celebrated his milestone birthday at Amalienborg, where His Majesty and the Royal Family will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace.
Moreover, public will take part in the festive celebration of Frederik’s birthday around the Palace Square.
The Royal Family posted a stunning portrait of the monarch on Instagram and penned a heartfelt wish.
“His Majesty the King has a birthday and turns 57 today. The birthday will be celebrated at 12:00 at Amalienborg, where the King and the Royal Family will appear on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace. The public is invited to take part in the festive celebration of the King on the Palace Square,” the caption read.
It continued, “Everyone also has the opportunity to wish His Majesty a happy birthday on the Royal House's social media and website, where a digital congratulations list has been created for today's occasion.”
King Frederik, Queen Mary to watch March of Honour:
King Frederik and Queen Mary will watch the March of Honour from the Palace’s balcony on the monarch’s 52nd birthday.
As per official announcement, “When His Majesty the King steps out onto the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace tomorrow at 12:00 with his family, the Royal Life Guards Band from the palace grounds will, among other things, perform the premiere of the King's new salute march.”
To participate in the salute march, composers take part in a competition.