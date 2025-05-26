Jennifer Lopez shares ‘exciting’ tour plans after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about first tour after Ben Affleck divorce.
JLo is set to headline WorldPride during June's Pride Month in Washington, D.C.
The Jenny from the Block crooner told People, “I'm excited to tour. I'm excited first to go do Pride. I'm super excited about that. I'm working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I'm excited to get back out there.”
She added, “It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy. Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal.”
Jennifer Lopez reveals kids support for upcoming concerts:
Jennifer Lopez shared that her 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, will show up at concert for support.
The pop icon said, “I think my kids are going to come to Pride because I'm doing more of a concert [at WorldPride], so I'm excited about that. They're sweet. They're the best.”
However, the kids won’t be able to join her at the AMAs.
Ben’s ex-wife explained, “They have school, so they can't come. Sometimes I'll take them out of school for something special.”
Jennifer is set to host 2025 AMAs, 10 years after her hosting debut in 2015.