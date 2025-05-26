Royal

Queen Camilla to make key choice during Canada visit for Commonwealth

Queen Camilla will be honouring both the Commonwealth and the late Queen Elizabeth II in her upcoming Canada visit

  • May 26, 2025

Queen Camilla would be sending a powerful message during her Canada visit with some key wardrobe choices.

The Queen is expected to pay tribute to Canada through a piece of jewellery for her upcoming trip with King Charles, beginning on May 26, 2025.

Jewellery experts believe the Queen may select symbolic pieces to highlight Canada's place within the Commonwealth.

This move will come at a crucial time amid the President Donald Trump's multiple calls for the country to become the US's 51st state.

James Harris, Regional Sales Manager at Austin & Blake, told GB, "We wouldn't be surprised if Queen Camilla pays tribute to Canada with her choice of jewellery."

The maple leaf, as Canada's national symbol, is the most obvious contender to be featured in her accessories during her brief Royal visit, reflecting diplomatic thoughtfulness.

Harris went into the details about the important of the brooch, noting, "If Queen Camilla chooses to wear a piece from the extensive collection of the late Queen, it could be seen as a wonderful symbol of carrying on Queen Elizabeth’s deep commitment and dedication to the Commonwealth."

The expert noted that Camilla’s accessories will serves dual purposes, honouring Canada while also honouring late Queen’s legacy.

About Maple-Leaf Brooch

The Diamond Maple-Leaf Brooch, which is to be likely worn by the Queen, was made by Asprey & Co. in the last 1930's, which was a gift to the Queen Mother by King George VI before their Royal visit to Canada in 1939.

The brooch has made quite frequent appearances as it was also worn by then-Princess Elizabeth on her first Canada visit in 1951.

