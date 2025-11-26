Meghan Markle gives strong response on 'highly defamatory' stealing claims

Meghan Markle's rep has responded to resurfaced claims that she "stole" designer dress in 2022 after a photoshoot.
The Duchess of Sussex has strongly debunked the accusation that she did not return an emerald green Galvan Ushaia dress price at £1,293 ($1,695) after a high-profile photoshoot.
In an official statement to the Express, Meghan's spokesperson not only denied the claims but also dubbed them as defamatory.
"The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory," they noted.
"Any items kept, were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements," her rep added.
The claim against Prince Harry's wife reemerged over the weekend when she released a promotional video for her upcoming Netflix holiday special wearing the allegedly stolen dress.
Following her Netflix series teaser, the New York Post published an article citing journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis' quotes from her appearance at Andrew Gold's Heretics podcast in March last year.
Vanessa in the podcast titled Exclusive: Meghan Markle New Stealing Allegations claimed that the former Suits actress took the designer dress without permission.
To note, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, despite stepping down from their senior royal roles in 2020 are members of the Royal family.