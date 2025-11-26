Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party 

Princess Anne has shared a meaningful message during her surprise appearance in London.
A few days before hosting her annual Christmas tea party, the Princess Royal raised awareness among local families to educate their children about food.
On Tuesday, November 25, King Charles III's youngest sister attended a conference at The Royal College of Physicians, where she fulfilled her duty of being a patron of the British Nutrition Foundation since 1988.
During her speech, Her Royal Highness said, "It really does make a difference to raise that level of respect for nutrition at all levels, at all ages."
"Food education, wherever you're coming from, should never be left out. It is part of the basic requirements of life, and it attaches to all sorts of other subjects," Anne added.
The foundation, which the 75-year-old British Royal Family member aims to advocate for change to create a future where everyone can access a healthy, sustainable diet.
In addition to her visit to the Royal College of Physicians, Princess Anne also travelled to the University of Hertfordshire to open the SPECTRA building.
This engagement comes shortly after a report suggested that Princess Anne is now preparing to host her annual Christmas tea party for The Not Forgotten Association at St James’s Palace in London on Thursday, November 27.