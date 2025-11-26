Royal

Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party

The Princess Royal set to host Christmas tea party later in the week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party
Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party 

Princess Anne has shared a meaningful message during her surprise appearance in London. 

A few days before hosting her annual Christmas tea party, the Princess Royal raised awareness among local families to educate their children about food. 

On Tuesday, November 25, King Charles III's youngest sister attended a conference at The Royal College of Physicians, where she fulfilled her duty of being a patron of the British Nutrition Foundation since 1988.

During her speech, Her Royal Highness said, "It really does make a difference to raise that level of respect for nutrition at all levels, at all ages."

"Food education, wherever you're coming from, should never be left out. It is part of the basic requirements of life, and it attaches to all sorts of other subjects," Anne added.

The foundation, which the 75-year-old British Royal Family member aims to advocate for change to create a future where everyone can access a healthy, sustainable diet.

In addition to her visit to the Royal College of Physicians, Princess Anne also travelled to the University of Hertfordshire to open the SPECTRA building.

This engagement comes shortly after a report suggested that Princess Anne is now preparing to host her annual Christmas tea party for The Not Forgotten Association at St James’s Palace in London on Thursday, November 27.   

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle gives strong response on 'highly defamatory' stealing claims

Meghan Markle gives strong response on 'highly defamatory' stealing claims
Meghan Markle sets record straight on claims of stealing designer items during photo-shoot

Duchess Sophie commended for impactful work on Global Women’s initiatives

Duchess Sophie commended for impactful work on Global Women’s initiatives
The Duchess of Edinburgh was appreciated for her efforts at a UN Security Council Resolution 1325 anniversary

King Charles set to appear on popular BBC program ahead of Christmas

King Charles set to appear on popular BBC program ahead of Christmas
King Charles III confirmed to make delightful appearance on BBC show just days before Christmas

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour
The Duke of Edinburgh presented special title during his solo trip to Ghana

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance
Princess Rajwa dazzles in mesmerizing look as she celebrates major milestone with Prince Hussein

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'
The Former Duchess of York is reportedly chasing a major book deal after royal fallout

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip
The Prince of Wales makes rare confession about wife Kate Middleton during his latest visit

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales
The Prince of Wales shared his kids might miss out on a traditional North Wales gift this year

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'
Meghan Markle offers a peek into her Thanksgiving preps in delightful video

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, makes a huge strategic move to increase the sales of her As Ever products

Prince Albert blocks historic bill in unprecedented constitutional intervention

Prince Albert blocks historic bill in unprecedented constitutional intervention
The Prince of Monaco refused to sign a bill that passed Monaco’s National Council by a wide 19–2 margin

Prince William enjoys beach day during historic first visit to Colwyn Bay

Prince William enjoys beach day during historic first visit to Colwyn Bay
The Prince of Wales returned to North Wales to highlight the efforts of youth groups for coastal communities