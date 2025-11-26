Duchess Sophie commended for impactful work on Global Women’s initiatives

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been praised for her “immensely powerful work” following a recent overseas engagement.
During a UN Security Council Resolution 1325 anniversary event in London, where she met Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Duchess Sophie was appreciated for her efforts.
The Foreign Secretary said in her speech, "Can I just welcome all of you here today. You will have already seen on the video that we’ve seen before some of the inspiring women on whose shoulders we now stand in the work around Women, Peace and Security. “
She added, "And can I particularly welcome Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Edinburgh and to say thank you to you for being here today but also for the immensely powerful work that you have been doing across the world, shining a light on the experiences of women in some of the most challenging circumstances – thank you."
Notably, the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda seeks to put women at the heart of conflict resolution and peace processes.
Sophie recently toured Peru, Panama, Guatemala, and Belize on behalf of the Foreign Office.
Prince Edward’s wife also held a dinner at St James's Palace on Tuesday to mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence Campaign.