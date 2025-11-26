Duchess Sophie earns appreciation for ‘powerful’ move during recent tour

Duchess Sophie has received a heartwarming nod at the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution on Women, Peace and Security.
Earlier this week, Prince Edward’s wife attended a key event in a brown blazer, a paisley print shirt and burgundy trousers.
The Duchess of Edinburgh has been appreciated by the Foreign Secretary for her remarkable work related to women, peace and security.
As per GB News, the Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, who said in a speech: “Can I just welcome all of you here today. You will have already seen on the video that we’ve seen before some of the inspiring women on whose shoulders we now stand in the work around Women, Peace and Security.”
She added, “And can I particularly welcome Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Edinburgh and to say thank you to you for being here today but also for the immensely powerful work that you have been doing across the world.”
While concluding the monologue, Yvette noted, “Shining a light on the experiences of women in some of the most challenging circumstances – thank you.”
The appreciation comes after the Duchess's recent tour of South and Central America, during which she visited Peru, Panama, Guatemala, and Belize at the invitation of the Foreign Office.