Royal

Duchess Sophie earns appreciation for ‘powerful’ move during recent tour

Duchess Sophie receives heartfelt nod at the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Duchess Sophie earns appreciation for ‘powerful’ move during recent tour
Duchess Sophie earns appreciation for ‘powerful’ move during recent tour

Duchess Sophie has received a heartwarming nod at the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution on Women, Peace and Security.

Earlier this week, Prince Edward’s wife attended a key event in a brown blazer, a paisley print shirt and burgundy trousers.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been appreciated by the Foreign Secretary for her remarkable work related to women, peace and security.

As per GB News, the Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper, who said in a speech: “Can I just welcome all of you here today. You will have already seen on the video that we’ve seen before some of the inspiring women on whose shoulders we now stand in the work around Women, Peace and Security.”

She added, “And can I particularly welcome Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Edinburgh and to say thank you to you for being here today but also for the immensely powerful work that you have been doing across the world.”

While concluding the monologue, Yvette noted, “Shining a light on the experiences of women in some of the most challenging circumstances – thank you.”

The appreciation comes after the Duchess's recent tour of South and Central America, during which she visited Peru, Panama, Guatemala, and Belize at the invitation of the Foreign Office.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meghan Markle gives strong response on 'highly defamatory' stealing claims

Meghan Markle gives strong response on 'highly defamatory' stealing claims
Meghan Markle sets record straight on claims of stealing designer items during photo-shoot

Duchess Sophie commended for impactful work on Global Women’s initiatives

Duchess Sophie commended for impactful work on Global Women’s initiatives
The Duchess of Edinburgh was appreciated for her efforts at a UN Security Council Resolution 1325 anniversary

Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party

Princess Anne delivers key speech ahead of her annual Christmas tea party
The Princess Royal set to host Christmas tea party later in the week

King Charles set to appear on popular BBC program ahead of Christmas

King Charles set to appear on popular BBC program ahead of Christmas
King Charles III confirmed to make delightful appearance on BBC show just days before Christmas

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour

Prince Edward receives new title just after Andrew loses his last honour
The Duke of Edinburgh presented special title during his solo trip to Ghana

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance

Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa mark major milestone in new joint appearance
Princess Rajwa dazzles in mesmerizing look as she celebrates major milestone with Prince Hussein

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'

Sarah Ferguson eyes mega-money memoir to rival Prince Harry’s 'Spare'
The Former Duchess of York is reportedly chasing a major book deal after royal fallout

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip

Prince William gives special nod to Kate Middleton amid solo Wales trip
The Prince of Wales makes rare confession about wife Kate Middleton during his latest visit

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales

Prince William quips his kids set to miss out on treats from North Wales
The Prince of Wales shared his kids might miss out on a traditional North Wales gift this year

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'

Meghan Markle drops delightful Thanksgiving surprise: 'let the game begin'
Meghan Markle offers a peek into her Thanksgiving preps in delightful video

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales

Prince William bursts into laughter as Meghan Markle makes big move for sales
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, makes a huge strategic move to increase the sales of her As Ever products

Prince Albert blocks historic bill in unprecedented constitutional intervention

Prince Albert blocks historic bill in unprecedented constitutional intervention
The Prince of Monaco refused to sign a bill that passed Monaco’s National Council by a wide 19–2 margin