Princess Ariane marks big career milestone alongside Queen Máxima, King Willem

It was a proud moment for the Dutch royal family as Princess Ariane marked a major milestone — and her parents, Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander, were right by her side to celebrate the occasion.
On Saturday, May 24, the royal couple celebrated their youngest daughter’s completion of International Baccalaureate exams at the United World College Adriatic in Duino, Italy.
"Princess Ariane has completed the exams for the International Baccalaureate at the United World College Adriatic," the palace's official Instagram account announced.
It further added, "Today the school marks the end of the exam period with the traditional Graduation and Academic Year Closing Ceremony. The results of the exams are expected at the beginning of July."
Princess Ariane’s milestone celebration
On the auspicious occasion of her graduation, the young princess made sure all eyes on her as she wore an elegant magenta dress with capped sleeves and a flowing skirt from Italian brand, TwinSet.
Meanwhile, the queen donned the elegant ‘Mae’ dress from Zimmermann, featuring a mustard yellow number with white flowers printed across the bodice, sleeves, and skirt.
She elevated her look with an Oscar De La Renta raffia belt, Valentino Rockstud espadrilles, and statement floral earrings from Zara.
King Willem-Alexander complemented her wife and daughter in an earthy-toned suit, tan shoes, and a patterned blue tie.
The trio beaming posed for the photos with the king lovingly wrapping his arm around Princess Ariane, who was proudly holding her certificate at the school campus.