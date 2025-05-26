Royal

Meghan Markle wins hearts with sweet hand-written note to flight attendants

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle spreads delight among airline crew with her heartfelt gesture

  • May 26, 2025

Meghan Markle earned praises for making a heartfelt move for flight attendants.

Th Duchess of Sussex had a warm exchange of sweet hand-written notes during one of her flights to New York City.

Nina Vida, the American Airlines flight attendant shared a video on her TikTok account to recap her experience hosting the former Suits actress, who won over the flying crew with utter kindness.

"You guys will not believe who I had on my flight, who I had a pleasure of serving," Nina said in the video which saw the hostess with her uniform on.

"The queen, the princess, the Duchess of Sussex," she excitedly revealed.

"The Meghan Markle was on my flight, and she's so beautiful in person. So sweet," Nina added.

She then showed a photo of the note they gave to Meghan, which read, "It's a pleasure serving you! Love you real bad," and was signed from the "AA girlies."

To which the wife of Prince Harry responded with same emotions, with another hand-written note.

"Dear AA girlies, thank you for the love, hospitality and handwritten note — you know me well,” Meghan penned.

"All love right back to you. As ever, Meghan," she penned to sign off the note.

The flight attendant further revealed that Meghan said "she loved my nails, and the captain on my last flight said they were intense. So, sir, it doesn't matter what you think. The queen says she likes them."

The TikTok video was captioned with the words, "No picture, but I love a handwritten note."

Although Nina Vida kept the flight details hidden, her TikTok bio revealed that she is as an "NYC Flight Attendant."

