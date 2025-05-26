Sports

Lewis Hamilton sparks emotions with unexpected question at Monaco Grand Prix

British driver Lewis Hamilton faced an eventful race at 2025 Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Lewis Hamilton participated in the highly awaited 2025 Monaco Grand Prix as a one-man team as he received little to no communication from the Ferrari garage.

With just eight races in his Ferrari debut season, Lewis and race engineer, Riccardo Adami, are seemingly at odds with each other

The 40-year-old racer was running in seventh place in the early stages of the race after receiving a three-place grid penalty for blocking Max Verstappen during Qualifying race.

Lewis was instructed to sped-up during his first pit stop to overtake Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar.

His race engineer encouraged Lewis to increase the pace noting, "This is our race," without providing any context as to why they needed the speed to be increased.

After the race – which Lewis finished fifth, 51 seconds after the winner Lando Norris – Lewis was met with compete silence when he asked over the radio, "Are you upset with me or something?"

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton post-race question

Such candid and emotional question from the F1 legend has left fans in turmoil as they questioned Lewis's decision to move to Ferrari and the team's inability to communicate with their drivers.

Some fans called for Riccardo's removal as one user wrote on X, "Ricky must not see next season in that team!!"

While other just called Ferrari incompetent as a well-wisher noted, "its been like this for years and hamilton decided to move to ferrari."

They added, "its like walking into a heated room and then being surprised its heated up."

Another X user penned, "Adami has been a useless race engineer for years, at least Lewis is calling him out."

Meanwhile, Frédéric Vasseur, Ferraro boss remained adamant that there is nothing wrong between the engineer and the super star racer's partnership.

Nadal pens heartfelt note to Federer, Djokovic, Murray for French Open tribute
Nadal pens heartfelt note to Federer, Djokovic, Murray for French Open tribute
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray unite at the French Open for heartfelt tribute to Nadal
US ice hockey team honours Gaudreau after 1st world title in 92 years
US ice hockey team honours Gaudreau after 1st world title in 92 years
Team US beat Switzerland to win the first-ever World Championship title in 92 years
Monaco GP: Lando Norris claims first win after mastering new tyre rule
Monaco GP: Lando Norris claims first win after mastering new tyre rule
Lando Norris is now only three points behind his teammate Oscar Piastri, who is leading the championship
French Open 2025: Sabalenka dominates opening round with convincing victory
French Open 2025: Sabalenka dominates opening round with convincing victory
Aryana Sabalenka defeated Kamilla Rakhimova with a score of 6-1, 6-0 in just one hour
Xabi Alonso takes charge as Real Madrid manager with eyes on Club World Cup
Xabi Alonso takes charge as Real Madrid manager with eyes on Club World Cup
Xabi Alonso hiring comes after the club officially announced that Ancelotti will leave the club after this season
French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros
French Open 2025: From Sinner to Sabalenka, top contenders for Roland-Garros
Roland-Garros is the second Grand Slam tournament of the 2025 season
GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch
GTA 6 leaks reveal exciting new details ahead of official launch
GTA 6's advancement will enhance replay value and game longevity
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Lewis Hamilton fires back at Tyson Fury's criticism over tax arrangements
Hamilton's Monaco move back in focus as grand prix returns
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Fantasy Life i new update reveals exciting details: What’s inside
Developer LEVEL5 has promised to provide additional details leading up to launch of Fantasy Life i
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Novak Djokovic achieves new career milestone: Wins historic 100th ATP title
Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz to join elite tennis club with Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025? Major update revealed
The Club World Cup will be held over a period of 29 days which is scheduled to take place next month
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG Mobile 3.9 update: New weapons, global launch timeline revealed
PUBG quality of life improvements are expected to improve overall player experience