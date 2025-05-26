Lewis Hamilton sparks emotions with unexpected question at Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton participated in the highly awaited 2025 Monaco Grand Prix as a one-man team as he received little to no communication from the Ferrari garage.
With just eight races in his Ferrari debut season, Lewis and race engineer, Riccardo Adami, are seemingly at odds with each other
The 40-year-old racer was running in seventh place in the early stages of the race after receiving a three-place grid penalty for blocking Max Verstappen during Qualifying race.
Lewis was instructed to sped-up during his first pit stop to overtake Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar.
His race engineer encouraged Lewis to increase the pace noting, "This is our race," without providing any context as to why they needed the speed to be increased.
After the race – which Lewis finished fifth, 51 seconds after the winner Lando Norris – Lewis was met with compete silence when he asked over the radio, "Are you upset with me or something?"
Fans react to Lewis Hamilton post-race question
Such candid and emotional question from the F1 legend has left fans in turmoil as they questioned Lewis's decision to move to Ferrari and the team's inability to communicate with their drivers.
Some fans called for Riccardo's removal as one user wrote on X, "Ricky must not see next season in that team!!"
While other just called Ferrari incompetent as a well-wisher noted, "its been like this for years and hamilton decided to move to ferrari."
They added, "its like walking into a heated room and then being surprised its heated up."
Another X user penned, "Adami has been a useless race engineer for years, at least Lewis is calling him out."
Meanwhile, Frédéric Vasseur, Ferraro boss remained adamant that there is nothing wrong between the engineer and the super star racer's partnership.