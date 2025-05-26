Royal

King Charles reminisces previous Canada tours ahead of state visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to kick off two-day Canada state visit

  • May 26, 2025

King Charles has taken a trip down the memory lane of his previous Canada trips ahead of state visit with Queen Camilla.

The British monarch and the Queen Consort will kick off their two-day state visit in Ottawa, Canada.

His Majesty recently shared an Instagram photo dump featuring highlights from his previous Canada tours.

Charles captioned the post, “Later today, Their Majesties will arrive in Ottawa, Canada. Take a look back at some of their previous visits to the country.”

The first frame showed the monarch (then Prince of Wales) greeting crowds on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Another image featured their Majesties in Brigis, Newfoundland and Labrador, during their first visit to Canada together as a couple.

The caption of the post read, “His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, goes scubadiving at Resolute Bay in Nunavut, 1975. Their Majesties meet members of the indigenous community in Halifax, Nova Scotia, 2014.”

It continued, “The then Prince of Wales gives a speech at the opening of the World University Games in Edmonton, 1983. Their Majesties tour Quidi Vidi Village in Newfoundland, 2022. The then Prince of Wales greets crowds on the streets of Ottawa, 2001. Their Majesties interact with the public on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, 2017.”

King Charles, Queen Camilla's state visit to Canada:

King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on a two-day visit to Canada on May 26, 2025.

The royal couple will attend the State Opening of Parliament in Ottawa.

