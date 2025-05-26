Royal

King Felipe resumes royal duties after marking Princess Sofía’s huge milestone

The Spanish Monarch recently celebrated his younger daughter, Princess Infanta Sofía’s graduation ceremony in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

King Felipe is back to work after celebrating his princess’s major academic achievement.

On Monday, May 26, the Royal Family of Spain took to its official Instagram account to share about the Monarch’s latest engagement.

In the post, the Palace reported that the King visited the Army Headquarters in Madrid for a special meeting.

“The King has been received with honors upon his arrival at the Army Headquarters (Madrid), where he presided over the meeting of the Upper Council of the Army,” the caption stated.

Accompanying the statement was a carousel of photographs from King Felipe’s new outing, showing him dressed in a dignified army uniform.

As the King of Spain, Felipe is the head of state and commander-in-chief of the Spanish Armed Forces. He holds the military rank of captain general and also serves as the supreme representation of the country in international relations.

The heartwarming photos featured King Felipe VI receiving a delightful welcome upon his arrival and also glimpses from his meeting with the military personnel.

King Felipe celebrates Princess Infanta Sofía’s major milestone:

This appearance of King Felipe comes after he attended his younger daughter, Princess Infanta Sofía’s International Baccalaureate graduation ceremony at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, UK, on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

