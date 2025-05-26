Google Veo 3 now available in more countries: What’s inside

Google has officially expanded access of the Veo 3 video generation model to more users.
Alphabet-owned tech giant revealed that the artificial intelligence (AI) model is being launched to 71 new countries (in addition to the early testers) across the Gemini app and the web version.
Currently, the AI video generator is only available to Gemini’s paid subscribers.
Veo 3 now available to more users
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Google Labs and Gemini Vice President Josh Woodward announced the expansion of the Veo 3 AI model to 71 new countries.
To note, the first rollout skips the European Union nations, the UK, and India.
Countries to get access of Veo 3
Some of the countries that are getting access to the model include
1. Argentina
2. Australia
3. Brazil
4. Canada
5.Japan
6. Kenya
7. Malaysia
8. Nepal
9. New Zealand
10. Pakistan
11. Singapore
12. South Africa
13. South Korea
14. Sri Lanka
15. The US
16. Zimbabwe.
According to Woodward, access to the mobile app will arrive soon.
Pro subscribers are only being given a trial pack of 10 video generations. There are no refreshes and additional credits in this subscription tier.
Meanwhile, those subscribed to the $249.99 Ultra plan can use Veo 3 on both the Gemini mobile app and the website.
Google said this tier will get the maximum rate limit for the AI model and daily refreshes.