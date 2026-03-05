News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
The shocking elimination marked the end of one of the most loved contestants, after a night of phenomenal performance

80s pop star unmasked as Eggplant on 'The Masked Singer'

In a surprising turn of events, The Masked Singer Season 14 has finally revealed the identity of Eggplant, marking the end of one of the most loved contestants, after a night of phenomenal performance of rock and roll hits.

Here’s what you must know about The Masked Singer Season 14 Episode 8

The most recent episode of The Masked Singer Season 14, titled “Ozzfest Night,” concluded on an emotional moment, as the popular contestant star Jack Wagner got eliminated.

Jack Wagner is popular for his strong performances in famous soaps such as General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful.

This week’s episode paid a heartfelt tribute to the late rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, with all the contestants performing the Black Sabbath co-founder’s greatest hits.

In this special episode of The Masked Singer, the panelists were joined by special guest Kelly Osbourne.

Jack Wagner journey in 'The Masked Singer'

Eggplant, Wagner, amazed everyone with his electrifying performance of the Linkin Park hit, “One Step Closer.”

While his second performance of the night was a Battle Royale with High Voltage to secure the last safe spot.

Although both panelists were unable to guess the correct identity of Eggplant, Ken Jeong made the closest guess of him being a General Hospital alum.

However, he believed Eggplant to be Rick Springfield instead of Wagner.

Ahead of the shocking revelation, Eggplant told about his connection to Ozzy Osbourne’s widow, Sharon Osbourne stating, “Ozzy, what an inspiration, Talented and fearless and, boy, did he know how to rock…and so did I. Back in the day, I lived large, from billboard to Broadway. I even shared the spotlight with Sharon.”

With Eggplant’s departure, the remaining contestants include High Voltage, Crane, Stingray, Cat Witch, Pangolin, Pugcasso, and Galaxy Girl.

Notably, The Masked Singer’s next episode is scheduled on March 11, 2026.

