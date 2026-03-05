Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish 

Nicola Peltz has accused of "isolating" her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, amid the escalating family feud with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.
Despite their eldest child publicly cutting ties with the former Spice Girls singer and her partner, the couple proved with their latest move that they will always open their doors to their estranged son.
As Brooklyn turned 27 on Tuesday, March 4, Victoria and David turned to their official Instagram handles to pay a sweet birthday tribute.
However, the photographer-turned-chef did not respond to the touching olive branch extended by his parents, instead, appeared in a surprise video recorded by his wife, Nicola.
Nicola Peltz's birthday surprise for Brooklyn:
In the now-viral footage, Brooklyn is eating several sugar-glazed doughnuts and blowing out the candles while giving flying kisses to Nicola, who was standing behind the camera.
Shortly after the new clip attracted fans, several of them began criticizing the American actress for allegedly isolating her husband from his parents.
Fans slammed Nicola for being 'controlling' wife to Brooklyn:
One fan said, "His parents love him too. As his wife, you should be encouraging him to mend things with his family."
"Life is too short... for grudges.. make up with your parents... I promise you, if you don't, you'll regret it. Hope you both have a lifetime of happiness. Happy Birthday, young man," another urged.
While a third chimed in, "This looks like a sad birthday, isolated from his family or any friends, just his controlling wife."
So far, neither Nicola Peltz nor Brooklyn Beckham broken their silence over these allegations.