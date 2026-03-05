News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish

Brooklyn Beckham snubs parents Victoria and David Beckham after their touching birthday tribute

  • By Fatima Hassan
Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckhams parents sweet birthday wish
Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish 

Nicola Peltz has accused of "isolating" her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, amid the escalating family feud with Victoria Beckham and David Beckham. 

Despite their eldest child publicly cutting ties with the former Spice Girls singer and her partner, the couple proved with their latest move that they will always open their doors to their estranged son. 

As Brooklyn turned 27 on Tuesday, March 4, Victoria and David turned to their official Instagram handles to pay a sweet birthday tribute. 

However, the photographer-turned-chef did not respond to the touching olive branch extended by his parents, instead, appeared in a surprise video recorded by his wife, Nicola.  

Nicola Peltz's birthday surprise for Brooklyn: 

In the now-viral footage, Brooklyn is eating several sugar-glazed doughnuts and blowing out the candles while giving flying kisses to Nicola, who was standing behind the camera. 

Shortly after the new clip attracted fans, several of them began criticizing the American actress for allegedly isolating her husband from his parents.

Fans slammed Nicola for being 'controlling' wife to Brooklyn: 

One fan said, "His parents love him too. As his wife, you should be encouraging him to mend things with his family."

"Life is too short... for grudges.. make up with your parents... I promise you, if you don't, you'll regret it. Hope you both have a lifetime of happiness. Happy Birthday, young man," another urged.

While a third chimed in, "This looks like a sad birthday, isolated from his family or any friends, just his controlling wife." 

So far, neither Nicola Peltz nor Brooklyn Beckham broken their silence over these allegations.    

Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'
Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'
80s pop star unmasked as Eggplant on 'The Masked Singer'
80s pop star unmasked as Eggplant on 'The Masked Singer'
Charlie Puth makes shocking AI confession amid major new music-tech role
Charlie Puth makes shocking AI confession amid major new music-tech role
Cynthia Erivo hailed for handling tense encounter with aggressive man
Cynthia Erivo hailed for handling tense encounter with aggressive man
Selena Gomez shares why she posts on Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ list
Selena Gomez shares why she posts on Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ list
Emma Watson, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères heat up romance after cozy airport date
Emma Watson, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères heat up romance after cozy airport date
Khloé Kardashian talks potential plan for baby no. 3 without partner
Khloé Kardashian talks potential plan for baby no. 3 without partner
Sarah J. Maas returns with new ACOTAR books release: Here's what we know
Sarah J. Maas returns with new ACOTAR books release: Here's what we know
Pedro Pascal rumoured beau Rafael Olarra shares first exciting update amid dating buzz
Pedro Pascal rumoured beau Rafael Olarra shares first exciting update amid dating buzz
Nicole Kidman makes bold appearance with Jamie Lee at 'Scarpetta' premiere
Nicole Kidman makes bold appearance with Jamie Lee at 'Scarpetta' premiere
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to ‘performative’ birthday posts from David, Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to ‘performative’ birthday posts from David, Victoria
'Lanterns' first trailer: HBO's new DC series teases chilling murder mystery
'Lanterns' first trailer: HBO's new DC series teases chilling murder mystery

Popular News

Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish

Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish
2 hours ago
CDC issues travel alert to Americans to travel to THESE 32 countries due to Polio

CDC issues travel alert to Americans to travel to THESE 32 countries due to Polio
26 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'
45 minutes ago