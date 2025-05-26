Royal

King Charles excitedly leaves London for two-day Canada visit with Camilla

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles beaming video from UK airport ahead of historic Canada tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

King Charles excitedly jetted off from London for two-day Canada visit with wife, Queen Camilla.

Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, May 26, Buckingham Palace shared a delightful video of King Charles from airport.

In the video, the 76-years-old monarch could be seen beaming with joy as he greeted a man before ascending the aircraft stairs.

King Charles wore an elegant grey suit which he paired with red tie and white button-down shirt, looking as dapper as ever.

While Queen Camilla was not featured in the video, she has accompanied her beloved husband, King Charles, which is his first trip to Canada as sovereign.

"Canada, see you soon," the royal family's spokesperson captioned the video.

King Charles’ Canada visit details

Last week, King Charles' office shared details of the monarch’s two-day visit to Canada in an Instagram post.

"On arrival in Ottawa, Their Majesties will join a community event showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Canada," the palace shared.

It continued, "At Rideau Hall, His Majesty will hold audiences with the Governor General and Prime Minister Mark Carney. Her Majesty will be sworn in as a member of the Canadian Privy Council."

"As Head of State in Canada, The King will attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, accompanied by The Queen," the palace further added.

The upcoming tour will mark as the king’s 20th official visit to Canada and his first as Sovereign. 



King Felipe resumes royal duties after marking Princess Sofía’s huge milestone
King Felipe resumes royal duties after marking Princess Sofía’s huge milestone
The Spanish Monarch recently celebrated his younger daughter, Princess Infanta Sofía’s graduation ceremony in the UK
King Charles reminisces previous Canada tours ahead of state visit
King Charles reminisces previous Canada tours ahead of state visit
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to kick off two-day Canada state visit
Meghan Markle wins hearts with sweet hand-written note to flight attendants
Meghan Markle wins hearts with sweet hand-written note to flight attendants
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle spreads delight among airline crew with her heartfelt gesture
Prince Harry, Meghan marked 7 years of marriage with intimate Arizona getaway
Prince Harry, Meghan marked 7 years of marriage with intimate Arizona getaway
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary with a romantic getaway
Queen Rania breaks silence on health scare after Royal Family celebration
Queen Rania breaks silence on health scare after Royal Family celebration
Queen Rania forced to skip Jordan's 79th Independence Day celebration with King Abdullah
Princess Ariane marks big career milestone alongside Queen Máxima, King Willem
Princess Ariane marks big career milestone alongside Queen Máxima, King Willem
Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander celebrated Princess Ariane milestone moment
Queen Camilla to make key choice during Canada visit for Commonwealth
Queen Camilla to make key choice during Canada visit for Commonwealth
Queen Camilla will be honouring both the Commonwealth and the late Queen Elizabeth II in her upcoming Canada visit
Prince Andrew finally shuts darkest chapter of his life after years
Prince Andrew finally shuts darkest chapter of his life after years
Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre buried in private funeral service a month after her death
King Frederik rings in 57nd birthday with new royal portrait
King Frederik rings in 57nd birthday with new royal portrait
King Frederik celebrates milestone birthday with Queen Mary and the Danish Royal Family
Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet enjoy beekeeping in rare video
Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet enjoy beekeeping in rare video
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and daughter Princess Lilibet match in adorable beekeeper suits
Prince William earns new title as he builds ‘strong connection’ with Britons
Prince William earns new title as he builds ‘strong connection’ with Britons
The Prince of Wales gains new recognition for ‘resonating’ with the people of the UK
Prince Edward hailed as 'future' after standing in for King Charles at key events
Prince Edward hailed as 'future' after standing in for King Charles at key events
The Duke of Edinburgh represented King Charles during the major royal engagements over the past months