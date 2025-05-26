King Charles excitedly leaves London for two-day Canada visit with Camilla

King Charles excitedly jetted off from London for two-day Canada visit with wife, Queen Camilla.
Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, May 26, Buckingham Palace shared a delightful video of King Charles from airport.
In the video, the 76-years-old monarch could be seen beaming with joy as he greeted a man before ascending the aircraft stairs.
King Charles wore an elegant grey suit which he paired with red tie and white button-down shirt, looking as dapper as ever.
While Queen Camilla was not featured in the video, she has accompanied her beloved husband, King Charles, which is his first trip to Canada as sovereign.
"Canada, see you soon," the royal family's spokesperson captioned the video.
King Charles’ Canada visit details
Last week, King Charles' office shared details of the monarch’s two-day visit to Canada in an Instagram post.
"On arrival in Ottawa, Their Majesties will join a community event showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Canada," the palace shared.
It continued, "At Rideau Hall, His Majesty will hold audiences with the Governor General and Prime Minister Mark Carney. Her Majesty will be sworn in as a member of the Canadian Privy Council."
"As Head of State in Canada, The King will attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, accompanied by The Queen," the palace further added.
The upcoming tour will mark as the king’s 20th official visit to Canada and his first as Sovereign.