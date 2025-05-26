Kevin Jonas opens up about post-concert 'blues' ahead of his JONAS20 tour

Kevin Jonas recently talked about his mental health struggles ahead of his headline-grabbing concert tour, JONAS20.
In a conversation with PEOPLE, the Jonas Brothers member reflected on the mental condition he experienced after every international concert show.
The 37-year-old American musician and actor revealed that he began his therapist session after his recent European tour.
"All the depression, blues, it's real, especially after a tour, after our last tour, we did over 100 and something shows — it was too many — and we ended in Europe," Nick Jonas's brother explained.
He continued, "I got on my plane to come home after I believe 130 shows or something, and I got on my flight, which was delayed terribly, which is never fun."
The Camp Rock star noted that after taking a flight from Poland to Munich, which had earlier been delayed for seven hours, the burn from the long travel led him toward the depression.
"My wife was like ‘Something's wrong with you, are you okay?’ I had to go start talking to a therapist about it, how to process the highs and the lows, it’s so jarring," he admitted.
The Jonas Brothers tour details:
For those unaware, Kevin Jonas accompanied by his two brothers, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, wrapped up their seventh world tour, THE TOUR, in Poland in October last year.
They promoted their sixth studio album, The Album, through this concert tour.
The Jonas Brothers will begin their eighth world tour, JONAS20, in August this year with their first musical performance in New Jersey.