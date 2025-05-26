Queen Rania gushes over Princess Salma, Prince Hashem: ‘My loves’

Queen Rania is absolutely smitten with the apples of her eyes, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem!
The Queen Consort turned to her official Instagram account today to share a rare photograph of her beloved kids, Salma and Hashem, as she gushed over them with love.
Captioning the photo, Rania Al Abdullah penned, “My loves.”
The sweet image, taken during the 79th Independence Day of Jordan celebration, featured the siblings sharing an adorable moment as they smiled and talked.
For the ceremony, King Abdullah II’s daughter was dressed in a mesmerizing purple dress, featuring long umbrella sleeves and accentuated with a delicate waistbelt.
The beautiful Princess styled her caramel blonde hair in gorgeous curls and accessorized the glamorous look with an elegant necklace.
Meanwhile, the youngest child of the Jordanian Royal Couple, Prince Hashem, looked handsome in a black suit, complemented by a dotted black tie.
About Princess Salma:
Princess Salma bint Abdullah, born on September 26, 2000, is the member of the Hashemite family. She is the second daughter and third child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan.
About Prince Hashem:
Born on January 30, 2005, Prince Hashem is the second son and youngest child of King Abdullah and Queen Rania. He is second in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne, behind his elder brother, Crown Prince Hussein.