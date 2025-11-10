Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season

The wait is finally over!
Meghan Markle surprised her fans with a delightful announcement ahead of Christmas.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account on Monday, November 10, 2025, to announce the release date of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan's Holiday Celebration season.
Alongside an adorable poster featuring the former Suits actress lighting up candle on a dining table full of delicious cosines, was the announcement, "Embrace traditions and make new ones this holiday season. With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd on @netflix"
Season 1 of Meghan Markle's Netflix cooking show was premiered in March this year, followed by its second season which streamed on the platform on August 26, 2025.