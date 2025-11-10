Prince Harry suffers heartbreaking blow from King Charles after Canada trip

Prince Harry has found out bitter reality behind his first ever meeting with King Charles after monarch's cancer diagnosis.
The 76-year-old - who announced his cancer in February, 2024 and immediately went under treatment, did not want Harry to visit him right away.
As per Royal author Robert Jobson's upcoming new book The Windsor Legacy, Charles had informed his estranged son about his illness via a phone call at the time.
Jobson claimed that during his cancer treatment, his majesty wanted "peace and quiet" and had planned to go to Sandingham for a break.
However, when Harry decided to fly to the UK at the same time, Charles was not only "irritated" he even made a shocking plan to keep the meeting shorter.
"Their meeting was brief, around 30 minutes. Wary of letting Harry prolong it, Charles had pre-arranged for the meeting to be interrupted with a warning that it was time for a medical procedure," wrote Jobson, in his new book.
He continued, "His son left soon afterwards. In fact, there was no procedure scheduled and there never had been."
"Instead, the King flew straight to Sandringham on a helicopter that had been standing by for his delayed journey," the Royal biographer added.
These claims from the royal writer came after Prince Harry's trip to Canada to attend the events commemorating Remembrance Day in Toronto.