Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make radiant appearance at Baby2baby gala

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support their close pal, Serena Williams, at key fund raising event

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proved their loyalty by supporting pal Serena Williams at the Baby2Baby gala.

Shortly after attending the 007-themed birthday party of Kris Jenner, the Royal couple arrived at the Pacific Design Centre in West Hollywood on Saturday, November 8. 

During the fundraising event, Harry and Meghan celebrated the honor received by Serena due to her endless contributions to empowering mothers and children coping with poverty. 

For the star-studded occasion, the Duchess of Sussex wore a floor-length black skirt and a matching top.

The Duke of Sussex sported a black suit with a poppy pinned to his jacket to pay a tribute to the fallen heroes on the United Kingdom’s Remembrance Day.

According to People, in addition to Meghan and Harry, several celebrities attended the Baby2Baby gala, including Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Norah Weinstein, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba and Salma Hayek Pinault. 

For the unversed, the Baby2Baby gala is the annual fundraising event for the national non-profit, which is dedicated to serving mothers and children in need and has already distributed 200 million diapers to date, raising a record $18.5 million on Saturday, making it a history-making night.

