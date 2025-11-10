Royal

Prince William drops rare update on his kids' strength during Kate's illness

The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with unspecified form of cancer in January last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  |
Prince William has opened up about how his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are navigating Kate Middleton's illness. 

During his recent trip to Brazil, the Prince of Wales sat down with the Domingão programme presenter, Luciano Huck, for an in-depth interview, where he shared his children’s strengths during a difficult family phase.

The next in line to the British throne emotionally told the presenter that he spoke with his kids with sheer transparency about the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis.

"Every family goes through difficult times and faces challenges together. How you deal with those moments makes all the difference," William noted.

He further acknowledged the complexity of addressing such sensitive topics with young children during what has been a challenging period for the Waleses. 

"We decided to tell our children everything, both the good news and the bad. We explain to them why certain things happen and why they might feel upset," the future King told the host. 

The father of three stated that his kids asked many questions regarding their mother's painful journey, which he was not able to answer.  

He also gave all the credit to the future Queen for fulfilling responsibilities despite being diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in January 2024.

For the unversed, Catherine, who has been married to Prince William since 2011, announced in September last year in a video message that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer. 

