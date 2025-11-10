King Felipe, Queen Letizia share new update on their State visit to China

King Felipe and Queen Letizia shared an update after kicking off their state visit to China.
On Monday, November 10, the Spanish royal couple posted exclusive pictures from their visit on Instagram and shared a delightful message.
Felipe and Letizia wrote, “The King and Queen were received with honors upon their arrival at Chengdu International Airport by the Vice Governor of Sichuan Province, the Spanish Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, the Chinese Ambassador to Spain, and the Spanish Consul General in Chengdu, on the occasion of the start of their State Visit to the People's Republic of China.”
From November 11 to 13, the royal couple will travel to Chengdu and Beijing. The visit aims to highlight and strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, and the Minister of Economy, Trade and Business, Carlos Cuerpo are also accompanying Their Majesties for the short visit.
On Wednesday, November 12, the royal couple will attend a welcome party hosted by President Xi Jinping and his wife.