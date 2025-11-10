Prince William breaks silence on Prince George's smartphone use: 'It is really hard'

Prince William could be open to permitting his eldest son, Prince George, to have a smartphone with restrictions once he begins his secondary education.
Speaking during his visit to Brazil for the COP30 climate summit, the Prince of Wales shared that none of his three children currently possesses a phone.
"It is really hard. Our children don't have phones," William explained. "When George moves onto secondary school, maybe he'll have one with limited access."
The decision could not come without a proper explanation to George, as the future king expressed his concerns about children encountering inappropriate content online.
He suggested that whilst unrestricted internet access poses risks, controlled usage could prove beneficial for communication purposes.
Along with that, Prince William also shed light on his active involvement in daily parenting responsibilities, while also acknowledging that his wife, Kate Middleton, handles the majority of the tasks.
"School run most days. I mean, Catherine and I share it, but she probably does the bulk of it," William said.
Besides academics, the royal couple maintain a presence at their children's activities. Listing his duties, the prince noted, "Play dates, taxi driver, sports days, matches, playing in the garden when I can," highlighting their efforts to maintain normalcy in their children's lives despite royal obligations.
The Prince's stance on technology mirrors the Princess of Wales' concerns regarding digital media's effects on young people.
Kate has highlighted the risks associated with excessive screen exposure and social networking platforms' influence on family wellbeing.
Notably, Prince William's Brazilian interview came as Prince George made his Remembrance events debut after he arrived at the Royal Albert Hall for the Festival of Remembrance with mom, Princess Kate, over the weekend.