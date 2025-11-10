Meghan Markle under fire for ditching remembrance poppy at key outings 

Meghan Markle has landed in hot water after she stepped out for two star-studded Beverly Hills events over the weekend without a remembrance poppy.
Despite her husband, Prince Harry, having one pinned to his tuxedo, the Duchess of Sussex was without a poppy at Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday bash because they are not widely available in the US, sources close to Meghan informed the Daily Mail.
Social media commentators noted the absence of the traditional symbol at both the charity Baby2Baby Gala and media mogul Kris Jenner's milestone birthday celebration.
The contrast between the couple's choices prompted immediate reaction across social platforms, with numerous users questioning why Meghan had chosen not to wear the commemorative emblem during the significant weekend.
While others pointed out that the Suits alum is an American living in California; hence, she does not need to wear the poppy.
The Sussexes attended the annual Baby2Baby charity event in Beverly Hills, which supports children experiencing poverty.
Moreover, the gathering was notably star-studded, with tennis legend Serena Williams receiving the Giving Tree Award for her maternal health advocacy work.
Other attendees included Meghan Trainor, Paris Hilton, Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, and Demi Lovato. Princess Lilibet's godfather, Tyler Perry, was also present at the fundraiser.
Following the charity gala, the couple made their way to Kris Jenner's James Bond-themed 70th birthday celebration.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez hosted the lavish party at their mansion, which drew Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Mariah Carey and Martha Stewart.
Prince Harry displayed his remembrance poppy on his formal dinner jacket throughout both occasions.
For the glamorous events, Meghan was donned in a sophisticated all-black ensemble, with her hair tied back in an effortless bun.
The duchess accessorised her outfit with Aquazzura's Black Tie Sandal 105 heels in espresso velvet, paired with the brand's matching Bow Tie Velvet Clutch.