Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America

  • By Fatima Hassan
Buckingham Palace has confirmed Duchess Sophie’s new business trip to South and Central America after Prince William's historic return. 

On Monday, November 10, King Charles' office confirmed the Duchess of Edinburgh's extensive 10-day visit to the United States of America. 

According to GB News, Prince Edward's wife will begin her visit from Peru, Panama, Guatemala and Belize, which she will conclude on November 19.

During her visit, she will highlight diverse diplomatic and humanitarian objectives between the countries.

Sophie's visit to the Amazon rainforest features discussions with Indigenous community leaders in Peru.

Her Royal Highness will begin her brief state visit as Global Ambassador of The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, as she will also surprise the Divino Niño vision centre and its staff. 

The 60-year-old British Royal Family member will additionally meet high-ranking Panamanian government officials, acknowledging the nation's partnership with Britain on international issues.

This update from Buckingham Palace comes a few days after Prince William concluded his international trip to Rio de Janeiro and Brazil.

During the future King's state visit, he attended the much-awaited Earthshot Prize award ceremony and the official opening of the COP30 in Brazil.   

