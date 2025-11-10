Princess Madeleine shares delightful message after attending Childhood Gala

Royal

Princess Madeleine of Sweden attended the World Childhood Foundation annual fundraising gala over the weekend

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has shared a delightful message after attending the World Childhood Foundation USA’s annual fundraising gala.

After the key event in New York City on Thursday, November 6, the princess took to Instagram to share exclusive photos.

She wrote, “Last week in New York City, we gathered for Childhood USA’s 2025 Annual Gala — a truly inspiring evening honoring those who share our mission to end child sexual abuse and exploitation worldwide.”

Madeleine added, “For over 25 years, @Childhood.USA, founded by my mother, Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden — has worked to bring this issue out of the shadows, to prevent abuse before it happens, and to ensure every child is seen, heard, and protected.”

The gala event also celebrated the honorees including Dr. Najat Maalla M’jid, UN Special Representative on Violence Against Children; Alexandra Gucci Zarini, Child Protection Advocate of the Year and NetClean, Corporate Honoree.

King Carl Gustaf’s daughter further noted, “Thanks to the generosity of our community, we raised $1.3 million to continue this vital work. Together, we can create a world where every child grows up safe, loved, and free from harm.”

For the gala, Princess Madeleine donned a shocking off-shoulder red dress.

