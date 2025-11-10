Andrew receives crucial advice as last ‘safety net’ from Palace ‘vanished’

Royal

King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew in 'precarious position' as legal prosecution threats loom

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Andrew has given a crucial advice just days after Republic, the anti-monarchy pressure group threatened the Royal for private prosecution amid Jeffrey Epstein ties. 

King Charles' disgraced brother is believed to be in a "very precarious position" since the monarch has stripped him of all his royal titles, styles and honours last month.

With his titles formally being removed, the former duke - who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has also lost the protection provided to him by the state as a Royal family member.

Now that the Palace has distanced itself from Andrew, he is more likely to get prosecuted like a common man over his alleged links with the late sex offender and Virginia Guiffre, who accused the Royal of sexual assault when she was under 18.

"He is a sitting duck for law enforcement, and very vulnerable. He should be getting a top legal team in place now," an insider told Radar.

While another source noted, "Andrew has never been this exposed, both legally and in the public eye. His title once gave him a degree of protection, but that safety net has vanished."

"If authorities in the U.S. or U.K. uncover new evidence, he'll be under huge pressure to answer for it just like anyone else," they added.

