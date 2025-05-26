Royal

Princess Diana’s heartfelt prediction about Prince William comes true after decades

The late Princess of Wales made toughing prediction about her firstborn, Prince William before passing

  Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Princess Diana sensed something remarkable in her firstborn, Prince William which has come true decades later!

According to BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the late Princess of Wales foresaw the enduring popularity and public connection her eldest son, the now Prince of Wales, would one day enjoy.

Jennie recalled a conversation she had with Diana, where she said, "The country is very lucky to have William."

"Clearly, William is doing something very right. His informal, approachable way of going about his work is resonating with the public,” she told The Mirror.

Jennie continued, "Even the way he talks is different to previous generations. He's well spoken, of course, but not overly posh. He dresses well, of course, but is quite often wearing jeans and trainers."

"He'll pose for selfies with the crowds, he'll even work the camera for them if they get flustered! I think she was bang on,” she added, referring to Daina’s remark.

Prince William’s popularity

Prince William, the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne, has become one of the most respected and popular members of the Royal Family.

According to recent polls, A YouGov survey, William is currently the most popular royal, with 75 percent of Brits viewing him positively.

Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, who is the future queen, is also popular among public.

