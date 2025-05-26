Royal

King Charles cancer treatment amid Canada trip: Palace source gives big update

King Charles' ongoing cancer treatment will not be affected by his trip to Canada alongside Queen Camilla.

Shortly after the 76-year-old monarch took off for Canada, a royal source has shared an important update on Charles' cancer treatment.

An inside source told Daily Mail, "It's challenging, less than 36 hours door to door, but although it feels very short and intense, that's actually the best way to handle it."

"The King and Queen will hit the ground running, cram in as much as they possibly can, all without even noticing the time difference," the insider added.

While confirming that Charles will continue his treatment upon his return to the UK, the informant noted, "And the team will have him back in the UK for his regular scheduled [cancer] treatment as usual."

Prior to this news, Royal Family's Instagram account shared a video of the father of Prince Harry and William climbing up the aeroplane stairs in high spirits before he took off to Canada.

Queen Camilla and King Charles will land in Ottawa on Monday, May for a two-day visit to Canada.

This official visit with mark the King's first trip to the Commonwealth nation since ascending to the throne.

During the tour, their majesties will become a part of multiple engagements in the Canadian capital.

